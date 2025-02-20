Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos names the greatest left-back in soccer history

Real Madrid and the Brazil National Team had the privilege of benefiting from Roberto Carlos’ magic for many years. The left-back is frequently mentioned as one of the best defenders in the history of soccer, and his accomplishments certainly back up that claim. However, he has now chosen another former star as the best player to ever play in his position.

In an interview shared by Goal on the social media platform X, Roberto Carlos volunteered to participate in a fun exercise where he was asked to pick his favorite left-back from a series of duels, eliminating players until he arrived at his top choice. Of course, he was in the list, but his humility won out, and he eliminated himself before reaching the final.

“Marcelo vs. Andy Robertson” was the first choice the former Brazilian star had to make. “Ay, caramba,” he initially exclaimed, realizing how difficult the decision between the Real Madrid legend and the Liverpool player was. After a brief moment of reflection, Roberto Carlos chose: “Marcelo.”

Next came the matchup of “Ashley Cole vs. David Alaba,” and the former left-back confidently selected another Real Madrid player: “Alaba.” The third round proved to be a more difficult decision: “Patrice Evra or Paolo Maldini?” Roberto Carlos hesitated before responding. “OK, Maldini is my teacher, Patrice is a great friend of mine,” he explained. “Let’s go with Maldini.”

Marcelo of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between Real Madrid and Bayern Muenchen at the Bernabeu

In the final matchup of the opening round, Roberto Carlos was faced with a tough decision between himself and Jordi Alba. Despite the considerable talent of the former Barcelona player and current Inter Miami star, Roberto Carlos had no doubt in his choice and chose himself.

Roberto Carlos’ final four

With the four semi-finalists defined, Roberto Carlos continued to eliminate players. “Marcelo or Alaba?” was the next question, and the Brazilian legend made an important clarification: “Marcelo as a left-back, yes.” This was a reference to the fact that David Alaba had also played frequently as a center-back, a position in which he has excelled.

The other semi-final proved to be a tight battle: “Maldini or Roberto Carlos?” But the Brazilian legend put his ego aside and chose the Italian defender. This left the final match-up: “Marcelo against Maldini.” Despite some hesitation, Roberto Carlos ultimately made his choice: “Ooh, Marcelo.”

Roberto Carlos and Marcelo: parallel paths at Real Madrid

Roberto Carlos and Marcelo share the distinction of having long, successful careers at Real Madrid, each staying with the Spanish club for more than a decade. Roberto Carlos arrived at Real Madrid in 1996 after impressing in a season with Inter Milan, where he stayed for eleven years. Marcelo, in turn, joined Real Madrid in Roberto Carlos’ final year with the club and succeeded him as the starting left-back after his departure, staying with the team until 2022.

However, the major difference between the two legends lies in their respective legacies with the Brazil National Team. Roberto Carlos is widely considered one of the most important defenders Brazil have ever produced. He was part of one of the country’s most successful eras, winning two Copa America titles and one FIFA World Cup (South Korea and Japan 2002), in addition to being a finalist in the 1998 World Cup in France.

Marcelo, on the other hand, did not enjoy as much success with Brazil. He never played in a Copa America, participated in two World Cups (2014 and 2018), where Brazil failed to meet expectations, and won only one minor title: the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.