Stats prove Bryce Young has been better than the eye test shows

The early days of the Bryce Young era were a tough watch. It seemed that the Carolina Panthers had been fleeced and had made a terrible mistake with that trade.

Fast forward to today, and they’re having their best season in quite a while. And while there have been some ups and downs, their quarterback has looked solid lately, especially in clutch situations.

The eye test may not be that impressive, and he clearly still has some work to do. Nevertheless, the numbers show that he’s actually been getting better and better with more reps.

Bryce Young is trending in the right direction

“Quarterback Bryce Young (64.7 grade; 30th) has been playing excellent football over the last month: His 74.1 overall PFF grade since Week 10 is 10th among quarterbacks, and his 5.2% big-time throw rate is ninth,” PFF’s Thomas Valentine wrote. “If Young can keep playing stellar ball, the Panthers might sneak into the playoffs as division winners — something they haven’t done since 2015.”

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers

Of course, that’s a big if, and the Panthers don’t control their own destiny in the division right now. But given how the Buccaneers have struggled, it’s definitely not out of the question.

His game might not be as flashy, and he doesn’t do a lot of talking. Then again, Bryce Young has taken some big leaps since his terrible rookie season, and he might turn out to be just fine.