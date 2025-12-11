Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Bengals lose to Ravens today in Week 15 of 2025 NFL season?

As the regular season approaches its conclusion, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for a critical showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Santiago Tovar

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on.
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on.

A key development in the current NFL regular season is that no organization has yet secured a playoff berth. Meanwhile, several teams have been eliminated from postseason contention, and the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are still on the race for securing a spot in the playoffs.

The significance of this Week 15 matchup is immense for both fanbases. If the Cincinnati Bengals lose to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL season, their hopes for playoff contention will be effectively crushed.

A loss would give the Bengals less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs, compared to a 2% chance if they secure a victory against the Ravens. A win would lift their hopes slightly, boosting their playoff odds to a mere 5%.

Although the Bengals face uncertainty in their quest to climb the standings and reach the playoffs, other factors must also align among teams vying for a postseason spot in this NFL season.

joeburrow

Joe Burrow quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals

All Bengals players expected to be available for the game

Despite some concerns from fans regarding player availability, recent injury reports reveal uncertainty about the status of a few players. Notably, two players missed practice yesterday due to varying issues.

Bengals deliver terrible news to Joe Burrow about a key teammate ahead of tough playoff push

Trey Hendrickson missed Wednesday’s practice with a hip/pelvis injury, making his status for the game uncertain. Additionally, PJ Jules sat out practice due to an ankle injury, posing a significant challenge for Cincinnati in Thursday Night Football.

The Bengals face an additional challenge

Over and above their current performance and potential roster constraints, the Bengals confront a challenging situation with a key player. Joe Burrow has expressed concerns about his status for the game and his future in the NFL.

If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it. I have been through a lot. If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for? Burrow shared with the media during a press conference ahead of the critical game against the Ravens.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
Better Collective Logo