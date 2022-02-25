The 22-year-old sparked a lot of laughter in the Chelsea locker room when he showed his teammates his admiration for The Dark Knight.

Look out Joker, Riddler, and every Batman foe, the Dark Knight has a new sidekick! Chelsea attacking midfielder Kai Havertz. After the Blues Champions League victory over Lille, where Havertz and American Christian Pulisic were the two scorers in Chelsea’s 2-0 round of 16 victory, the German midfielder showed his ink post-match.

Located on his bicep the Batman tattoo has what appears to be the Christopher Nolan version of the bat suit holding the Champions League match ball. Havertz uploaded the image on social media and got the bulk of the jokes from his Chelsea teammates.

Cesar Azpilicueta responded to the tattoo story on Instagram stating: “Hope you don’t tattoo this bro”, with a picture of the two post-match. Antonio Rudiger replied to Havertz's Twitter post with a laugh that the young midfielder got a Batman tattoo.

Chelsea players mock Kai Havertz’s Batman ink

Havertz has deleted the tweet with his Batman tattoo, and reports suggest he may have felt a bit embarrassed by the flak his teammates were giving him.

The world is getting ready for a new Batman movie which is set to hit theaters in March. Batman mania is running wild and if Havertz keeps his goal scoring up, why hide that Batman ink?