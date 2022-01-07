Chelsea and Chesterfield will clash off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round. Check out how to watch the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 FA Cup in the US and Canada

Chesterfield will travel to London to meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 12:30 PM (ET). Since losing 3-0 to Middlesbrough in the 1996-97 FA Cup Semi-Final, the English fifth-tier side have not faced a Premier League team in the competition. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this FA Cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

This will be their fourth FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Chelsea are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Chesterfield are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 15, 1950, when the Blues won comfortably 3-0 at home in London in the 1949-50 FA Cup campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in more than 70 years, in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: Storylines

Thomas Tuchel's side, who reached FA Cup Final four times in the last five seasons, have lost only one of their past 34 FA Cup matches against non-Premier League outfits, when they were beaten 4-2 Bradford in January 2015. Since then, their record stands at 28 triumphs, in addition to five draws.

Meanwhile, English fifth division club Chesterfield will come against a top-tier team for the first time in 25 years. The Spireites, who feature in the English National League have had to beat Southend 3-1, as well as Salford with a final result of 2-0, to set up a meeting with the Blues in the 2021-22 FA Cup last-64.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 21, 1905, and the Spireites surprisingly celebrated a narrow 1-0 away win in the League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the Fourth Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Chesterfield in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round game between Chelsea and Chesterfield, to be played on Saturday at the Stamford Bridge in London, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet One.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Chelsea. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -2200 odds to go through to the next stage. The guests Chesterfield, meanwhile, have a whopping +3100 odds to cause an upset and knock the Blues out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +1200 payout.

FanDuel Chelsea -2200 Tie +1200 Chesterfield +3100

* Odds via FanDuel