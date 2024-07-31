Chelsea take on Club America in a 2024 international friendly. For fans eager to catch all the action, we've got you covered with key details, including match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

Chelsea and Club America are gearing up for an electrifying 2024 international friendly, set to captivate soccer fans worldwide. This much-anticipated clash has generated a buzz, and we’ve got everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming live in your country.

Chelsea are gearing up for the new Premier League season with a fresh outlook, aiming to erase the disappointing memories of the 2023/2024 campaign. Despite boasting a high-priced roster, the Blues struggled last season, barely contending for modest goals like Europa League qualification.

Adding to their tumultuous offseason, Chelsea faced off-field drama with midfielder Enzo Fernandez, further highlighting the need for a fresh start. Eager to put the controversies behind them, the Blues are set to face Club America, who are currently in the midst of their own competition. This match presents an excellent opportunity for America to test themselves against an opponent from the Premier League‘s “Big 6.”

Chelsea vs Club America: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 9:30 AM (August 1)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (August 1)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (August 1)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (August 1)

UAE: 3:30 AM (August 1)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

International: chelsea.com, Bet365

Mexico: Disney+ Argentina, Nu9ve

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4, Sport TV5

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa

United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN, TUDN