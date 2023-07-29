Chelsea vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Chelsea play against Fulham this Sunday, July 30 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

They are up against two teams that had very similar seasons, but with an important nuance. Neither of them managed to secure a title, and they couldn’t qualify for any international cup. In fact, both teams obtained approximately the same number of points: 52 for Fulham and 44 for Chelsea.

However, it could be argued that despite the similar statistics, the evaluation is different. Fulham were a recently promoted team that entered the Premier League with the primary goal of avoiding relegation. On the other hand, Chelsea, who spent significant sums on players, had their sights set on winning championships. Both teams aspire to improve in the 2023/2024 season, but it is evident that the pressure on the “Blues” is much greater.

Chelsea vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (July 31)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (July 31)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (July 31)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (July 31)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (July 31)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (July 31)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (July 31)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (July 31)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 5

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN3, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English

France: Channel+ France

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Moji, Vido

International: FFCtv, chelsea.com, The 5th Stand

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC.