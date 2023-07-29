Chelsea play against Fulham this Sunday, July 30 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Chelsea vs Fulham online free in the US on Fubo]
They are up against two teams that had very similar seasons, but with an important nuance. Neither of them managed to secure a title, and they couldn’t qualify for any international cup. In fact, both teams obtained approximately the same number of points: 52 for Fulham and 44 for Chelsea.
However, it could be argued that despite the similar statistics, the evaluation is different. Fulham were a recently promoted team that entered the Premier League with the primary goal of avoiding relegation. On the other hand, Chelsea, who spent significant sums on players, had their sights set on winning championships. Both teams aspire to improve in the 2023/2024 season, but it is evident that the pressure on the “Blues” is much greater.
Chelsea vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (July 31)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (July 31)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (July 31)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (July 31)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (July 31)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (July 31)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (July 31)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (July 31)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 5
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN3, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English
France: Channel+ France
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia: Moji, Vido
International: FFCtv, chelsea.com, The 5th Stand
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC.