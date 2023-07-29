Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Friendly match in your country

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid face each other this Sunday, July 30 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid online free in the US on Fubo]

The preparations of the European teams are ongoing as they aim to get ready for what promises to be an intense season. The most successful team of the 2022/2023 season, Manchester City, faces the challenging task of replicating their previous achievements, a feat that will undoubtedly be difficult to accomplish.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid had a forgettable season where failures outnumbered successes. Despite this, they managed to qualify for the Champions League, so this year they will be determined to reclaim their status as contenders in both La Liga and the European competition.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Australia: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 AM

Canada: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Egypt: 2:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 11:00 AM

Greece: 2:00 PM

India: 4:30 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 2:00 PM

Malaysia: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 AM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 12:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 PM

Poland: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

Singapore: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 1:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

Switzerland: 1:00 PM

UAE: 3:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, CITY+, Star+

Australia: CITY+

Belgium: CITY+

Brazil: CITY+, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: CITY+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia, CITY+

Denmark: CITY+, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: CITY+

France: CITY+

Germany: CITY+

Greece: CITY+

India: FanCode, CITY+

Indonesia: CITY+

International: Bet365, recast

Ireland: CITY+

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN, CITY+

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, CITY+, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico, CITY+, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: CITY+, Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: CITY+

Norway: CITY+

Poland: CITY+

Portugal: CITY+

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: CITY+

South Africa: CITY+

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+, CITY+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football, CITY+

United Arab Emirates: CITY+

United Kingdom: CITY+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CITY+, CBS Sports Network.