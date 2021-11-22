Chelsea and Juventus face off on Tuesday, November 23, on Matchday 5 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is back this week for an exciting Matchday 5 as the group stage is heating up. Chelsea and Juventus clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, November 23, with the top spot of Group H up for grabs. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, and odds. Make sure to tune in to fuboTV to watch the game in the US.

The reigning champions return home aiming to claim revenge on the team that has beaten them on Matchday 2. Thomas Tuchel's boys are ruling in the Premier League and they hope to finish this stage in control of Group H as well.

But the first place of the group is on Juve's hands right now. Massimiliano Allegri's side may have not started the Serie A campaign on the right foot, but it has been flying in the continental stage so far. Will the Old Lady upset the champions again?

Chelsea vs Juventus: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 3 PM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea vs Juventus: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Chelsea vs Juventus: Storylines

Chelsea head into this clash in high spirits following their comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester City in the weekend. Besides, the Blues will try to build from their last two UCL victories against Malmo.

Juventus, meanwhile, also want to pick up where they left off as they claimed back-to-back wins in the Italian league, coming from a 2-0 victory against Lazio last time out. Their run in the Champions League has been even better, winning all four games so far.

Chelsea vs Juventus: 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Standings

With two rounds left in Group H, Juventus need to finish strongly if they want to hold on to the top of the group. Juve are currently first with 12 points, while Chelsea have nine.

How to watch or live stream Chelsea vs Juventus in the US

The Champions League game to be played between Chelsea and Juventus at Stamford Bridge will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other options: TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN.com, and TUDNxtra.

Chelsea vs Juventus: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Chelsea as heavy favorites to claim the win with -170 odds, while Juventus have +500 to produce a shock, and a tie would result in a +290 payout.

FanDuel Chelsea -170 Tie +290 Juventus +500

* Odds via FanDuel.