Chelsea will face Liverpool this Sunday, February 27, at the Wembley Stadium for the final of the 2021-2022 Carabao Cup. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada 2021-2022 Carabao Cup final

Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other this Sunday, February 27 at the Wembley Stadium for the 2021-2022 Carabao Cup Final. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this final game in the US. You can watch it in the US on DAZN if you are in Canada.

The recent Club World Cup champions seek to continue making history this season. Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world, and they show it match after match. For the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, the "Blues" beat Lille at home, a result that could practically be said to qualify them for the quarterfinals taking into account the difference in level with the French team.

Liverpool, likewise, are one of the best teams on the European continent. In the Premier League they are the immediate pursuers of Manchester City, the leaders. In addition, in their game for the first leg of thethe UEFA Champions League Round of 16, they beat an always difficult team like Inter, and in Italy, 2-0.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

To date, these two rivals have faced each other in various competitions on 189 occasions. The dominator of the statistics between both are Liverpool with 80 wins while Chelsea won 65 times. Also, there were 44 ties. For the Carabao Cup they played for the last time on September 26, 2018, for the third round of that year's edition, with a 2-1 victory for the "Blues".

How to watch or live stream Chelsea vs Liverpool in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, February 27 at the Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will be broadcast in Canada on DAZN. In the United States, on: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Liverpool are the favorite with +135 odds, while Chelsea have +225. A tie would finish in a +230 payout.

