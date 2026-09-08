Lionel Messi continues preparing for life after retirement by reportedly buying another club in Spain

Lionel Messi is reportedly close to purchasing another club in Spain as he prepares for his life after retirement.

Lionel Messi‘s retirement from soccer is drawing nearer, leaving many to wonder about his post-playing future and whether he will maintain ties to the sport. All signs point to yes, as reports indicate he is interested in purchasing another club in Spain.

According to Marca, Messi reached an agreement in principle to acquire ownership of Eldense, a Spanish Segunda Division team. The purchase marks his presence as a businessman in Spain, strengthening his position following his acquisition of UE Cornella earlier this year, a team in Catalonia’s Tercera Federacion. Messi would acquire 100% of the shares without third-party intervention.

Messi reached an agreement with the current owners of CD Eldense to become the majority shareholder of the Alicante club. If completed, the deal could be formalized in the coming days once final legal and contractual procedures conclude.

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Where Messi’s new headquarters would be

Eldense are based in Elda, Alicante, and play their home matches at Nuevo Pepico Amat, a stadium with a capacity of approximately 5,800 spectators. They currently have around 3,500 season ticket holders.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

If completed, Leo Messi would take a new step off the pitch by taking control of a professional club while continuing his career as a soccer player and his life after retirement in mind.

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The club’s current situation

An international investment group of Colombian origin, led by businessman Juan Carlos Trujillo, took over Eldense after buying the club from Pascual Perez in October 2015. Rumors also circulated in recent months regarding Argentine Ricardo Beni’s intention to acquire the club for around 12 million euros. But now Messi’s name has returned with massive force.

On the pitch, Eldense dismissed manager Claudio Barragan last Monday, making him the first manager fired in the Segunda Division. The team has collected only two points in four league matches and has not yet named a new manager.