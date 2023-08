Chelsea vs Luton Town: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Premier League will open with great team trying to gain momentum. This confrontation has Chelsea meeting Luton Town at Stamford Bridge. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Chelsea started a new time in the club in an underwhelming way. The long list of expensive transfers they made in the offseason included mostly young players, but they had some troubles adapting so far. They are coming off a defeat against West Ham.

Luton Town are one of the fresh clubs in the league after their impressive run at the Championship last season. Despite their beginning wasn’t ideal, they could only play just one matchup. Their current record is of one loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea vs Luton Town: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will be encountering Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Premier League this Friday, August 25.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 26)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 26)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (August 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 26)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (August 26)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 26)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Star Sports 1 Asia

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC