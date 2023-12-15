Chelsea will play against Sheffield United in a match with a lot of implications in the Premier League. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 16th at Stamford Bridge. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
Once again, Chelsea are one of the biggest disappointments in the Premier League as 12th place even though they’re not playing Champions League or Europa League. Mauricio Pochettino was supposed to revamp a roster full of big names, but, now they have three losses in their last four matches.
Meanwhile, Sheffield United are on survival mode. They’re the worst team with only eight points and that’s why there’s no margin of error to avoid relegation. The Blades are the worst offense (12 goals) and the worst defense (41 goals) in the 2023-2024 season.
Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12 PM
Australia: 1 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 9 PM
Belgium: 5 PM
Brazil: 12 PM
Canada: 11 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5 PM
Denmark: 5 PM
Egypt: 5 PM
France: 5 PM
Germany: 5 PM
Ghana: 3 PM
Greece: 6 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11 PM
Ireland: 4 PM
Israel: 6 PM
Italy: 5 PM
Jamaica: 10 AM
Kenya: 6 PM
Malaysia: 11 PM
Mexico: 9 AM
Morocco: 4 PM
Netherlands: 5 PM
New Zealand: 4 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 4 PM
Norway: 5 PM
Philippines: 11 PM
Poland: 5 PM
Portugal: 4 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6 PM
Serbia: 5 PM
Singapore: 11 PM
South Africa: 5 PM
Spain: 5 PM
Sweden: 5 PM
Switzerland: 5 PM
UAE: 7 PM
UK: 4 PM
United States: 11 AM (ET)
How to Watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3
Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
France: MULTISPORTS 1
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
Ghana: SuperSport Blitz ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 3
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: K24 TV, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport Blitz ROA
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 3, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport Blitz ROA
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, Sporty TV, SuperSport OTT 3, MáXimo 360
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 4
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix
UAE: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: *The game will not be shown live in the UK, but is available via local Premier League TV rights holders in other countries.
United States: Peacock