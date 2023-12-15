Chelsea vs Sheffield United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will play against Sheffield United in a match with a lot of implications in the Premier League. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 16th at Stamford Bridge. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Once again, Chelsea are one of the biggest disappointments in the Premier League as 12th place even though they’re not playing Champions League or Europa League. Mauricio Pochettino was supposed to revamp a roster full of big names, but, now they have three losses in their last four matches.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are on survival mode. They’re the worst team with only eight points and that’s why there’s no margin of error to avoid relegation. The Blades are the worst offense (12 goals) and the worst defense (41 goals) in the 2023-2024 season.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12 PM

Australia: 1 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 9 PM

Belgium: 5 PM

Brazil: 12 PM

Canada: 11 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5 PM

Denmark: 5 PM

Egypt: 5 PM

France: 5 PM

Germany: 5 PM

Ghana: 3 PM

Greece: 6 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11 PM

Ireland: 4 PM

Israel: 6 PM

Italy: 5 PM

Jamaica: 10 AM

Kenya: 6 PM

Malaysia: 11 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Morocco: 4 PM

Netherlands: 5 PM

New Zealand: 4 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 4 PM

Norway: 5 PM

Philippines: 11 PM

Poland: 5 PM

Portugal: 4 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6 PM

Serbia: 5 PM

Singapore: 11 PM

South Africa: 5 PM

Spain: 5 PM

Sweden: 5 PM

Switzerland: 5 PM

UAE: 7 PM

UK: 4 PM

United States: 11 AM (ET)

How to Watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3

Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

France: MULTISPORTS 1

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

Ghana: SuperSport Blitz ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 3

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: K24 TV, SuperSport OTT 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport Blitz ROA

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 3, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport Blitz ROA

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SABC Sport, sabcsportonline.co.za, Sporty TV, SuperSport OTT 3, MáXimo 360

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 4

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix

UAE: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: *The game will not be shown live in the UK, but is available via local Premier League TV rights holders in other countries.

United States: Peacock