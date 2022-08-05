After the controversy that arose on social media in which LA Galaxy player Javier Chicharito Hernandez had a disagreement with fans, his girlfriend Nicole McPherson posted an Instagram story defending him.

Javier Hernandez, Chicharito, was the center of media attention and not precisely for his sporting performance in the MLS with LA Galaxy, but for a video of him, viralized on social media, where he has a disagreement with a young fan.

The scene was lapidary: after getting off the LA Galaxy bus, Chicharito approached a crowd that chanted his name, from which a young boy excitedly asked to take a picture with him, to which the Mexican soccer player flatly refused.

The carnage on social media was not long in coming and Chicharito Hernandez was the object of criticism and rejection for not having agreed to the fan's request to be photographed. Faced with this, there is a voice in favor of the former Manchester United player, his girlfriend.

Nicole McPherson defends Chicharito

The 28-year-old Ecuadorian is a professional model who began a dating relationship with Javier Hernandez at the end of 2021. Since then, she has not stopped expressing her support and love for the MLS soccer player, as in the recent controversy, in which she took the time to post a story on Instagram dismissing criticism of her beloved.

"It's very easy nowadays to watch a video that was edited just to show only a small part of an entire movie, easily and unreflectively. Out-of-context photos or videos are a very strong source of visual disinformation. Is it really necessary to go that far? Hateful dismissal of anything that expresses a contrary idea is as repudiatory as the message being criticized. Remember that behind every user there is a human being. That person you follow, admire and seem tireless is a human being," Nicole McPherson posted.

The issue is that Chicharito was caught on video not only in one but in two controversial moments with the fans that follow him, since in addition to the snub referred to a child, he was caught refusing to autograph a Mexican flag and then dropping it on the ground.