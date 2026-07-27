Chicharito Hernandez to join Atletico Dallas: More about the new USL Championship team

Javier Chicharito Hernandez is preparing for a new challenge in his career, joining Atletico Dallas of the USL Championship.

Javier Chicharito Hernandez‘s remarkable career has added another chapter. According to Fabrizio Romano on X, the veteran striker has become the first signing in Atletico Dallas history, the franchise set to make its debut in the USL Championship in 2027.

The franchise was awarded by the USL in late 2024 and officially unveiled its name and crest in May 2025. It will play its home matches at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park, Dallas, sharing the venue with Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League.

In February 2026, former French footballer Peter Luccin—who previously played for Atletico de Madrid and coached FC Dallas—was named the first head coach in the club’s history.

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“This is a place for those who see things others don’t,” reads the message on Atletico Dallas’ official website. It is an ambitious project aiming to establish itself from the very beginning in the league just below MLS. Now, with Hernandez as its biggest star, the club will look to make an immediate impact.

Javier Hernandez of Chivas looks on during the 8th round match between America and Chivas.

Chicharito’s long and successful career

Chicharito Hernandez has enjoyed a remarkable career as one of Mexico’s greatest forwards, scoring over 250 total goals for club and country—including a record-setting 52 goals for the Mexican national team. His prime years came in Europe, where he was most lethal during his iconic stint at Manchester United (winning two Premier League titles and scoring 59 goals) and a prolific two-season spell at Bayer Leverkusen (39 goals in 76 matches).

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His last competitive experience was his second spell with his boyhood club, Chivas de Guadalajara, which concluded in late 2025.

Javier Hernandez of Chivas warms-up during the 3rd round match between Chivas and Tigres UANL.

What to know about the USL Championship

The USL Championship is the sanctioning body’s top professional men’s soccer league in the United States below MLS, operating as a Division II league under U.S. Soccer. The league features teams split into Eastern and Western Conferences, playing a regular-season schedule from spring through autumn before culminating in a single-elimination playoff bracket to crown the champion.

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Franchises operate on a fixed membership model without traditional promotion or relegation, while also competing in national cup competitions like the U.S. Open Cup. Historically, the most successful clubs in league history are Louisville City FC (winners in 2017 and 2018) and Orlando City SC (winners in 2011 and 2013), both tied for the record with two championship titles each.