A new tournament has started in Mexico as the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX is currently on Week 2. Chivas, one of the most popular teams in the country, will face a renewed Atletico San Luis and here is all the information about date, time, TV channel and how to watch it live in the US.

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or livestream free Week 2 of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX in the US

Chivas will face Atletico San Luis in Week 2 of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX in a very interesting duel at Jalisco. In this article, you will find out the date, time and how to watch or live stream this match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV and PeacockTV.

The Rebaño Sagrado will enter Week 2 with the pressure on their shoulders as they were unable to win in the tourney's start. They will repeat at home against the Potosinos, but it will be necessary for Chivas to win this time in order to aspire to the first four places of the competition.

As for their rivals, Atletico San Luis, they started with the left foot this semester with a loss to Leon at home. His biggest star last tournament was German Berterame, but now the striker joined Rayados and left the Rojiblancos without a powerful and trustworthy forward.

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Date

The Week 2 match of the Apertura 2022 in Liga MX between Chivas and Atletico San Luis will take place this Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at Omnilife Stadium at Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Atletico San Luis in Week 2 of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX

The game between Chivas and Atletico San Luis of Week 2 of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX will be broadcast on fuboTV and PeacockTV in the United States. Other options are Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes.