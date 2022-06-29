Chivas and Juarez clash off at the Estadio Akron in a match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US.

Chivas vs Juarez: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Matchday 1 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in the US

Chivas and Juarez will face each other at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, in the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Torneo Apertura soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their 12th overall meeting. Expectedly, Chivas Guadalajara are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; FC Juarez have grabbed a triumph just two times to this day, and one match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 10, 2022, when the Chivas won comfortably with a final result of 3-1 away, at the Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura.

Chivas vs Juarez: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 1 game between Chivas and Juarez will be played on Saturday, June 3, 2022, at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Chivas vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Juarez in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Chivas and Juarez on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo.

How to watch Chivas vs Juarez anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 Liga MX Apertura game between Chivas vs Juarez but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.