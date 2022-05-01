The 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX regular season has gotten to the end of the road and the next stage is the Playoffs. Here, find out the start date of the Liga MX Clausura Playoffs.

The 75th season of Mexico's top division football league, Liga MX is coming to an end in 2022. The season is split into two tournaments, the Apertura 2021 and the Clausura 2022, with the same 18 football clubs competing against each other for the major trophy in Mexican football.

After overcoming a 70-year drought in the previous Apertura 2021 competition, Atlas entered the 2022 Torneo Clausura as the current champions. The 2022 Torneo Clausura took place during the final part of the season in Mexico, it was the second of two tournaments in the 2021-22 season.

The 2022 Torneo Clausura has featured 18 clubs, consisting of 17 weeks in a round-robin format before the playoffs. 12 clubs from the first to the 12th place in the table advance to the Clausura 2022 playoffs. The top 4 will go directly the quarter finals, while the 5th to 12th place will play in a reclassification playoffs.

2022 Torneo Clausura Playoffs: End date

The Playoffs round of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will take place from May 8 to May 29, 2022. In the final part of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX season, a total of twelve clubs will battle to determine the champions. The finals are played in a two-legged round.

For the third consecutive season, a reclassification round was set to bring the total number of playoff slots to 12. The top twelve teams from the regular season standings have earned a spot in the major event. Pachuca, Tigres UANL, Atlas and Club America are qualified to the quarterfinals of this year's playoffs round.

While Club Puebla, Chivas, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Necaxa, Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan will compete in a one-legged preliminary round. The series has home and away matches beginning in the quarterfinals, giving the top-ranked clubs the home advantage in the second leg.