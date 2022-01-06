Chivas Guadalajara and Mazatlan will meet at the Akron Stadium for Matchday 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Mexican League game in the US.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Chivas will host Mazatlan at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara in a match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out all the detailed information about this Mexican League Matchday 1 game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chivas failed to surpass the Reclassification round of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. They lost to Puebla by penaltied and were eliminated from the competition. Now, the team coached by Marcelo Leaño will try to start the new season with a win.

Mazatlan, on the other hand, didn't qualify for the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs after finishing in 13th place in the Apertura Tournament regular season. With the arrivals of Jefferson Intriago, Nicolas Benedetti and Raul Sandoval the team will try to reach the postseason this year.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Date

The match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament between Chivas Guadalajara and Mazatlan will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the Akron Stadium. Last time they met, Chivas won 1-0 with a goal scored by Angel Zaldivar.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Chivas vs Mazatlan

The Chivas vs Mazatlan match for the opening round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.