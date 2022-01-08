The Matchday 1 of this Liga MX that began this weekend will have the game of Chivas against Mazatlan. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Chivas de Guadalajara, one of the most important teams in Mexico, begins their participation in this new season of Liga MX when they face Mazatlan at home. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on Fubo TV (free trial).

A new season begins and the illusions of all the teams are renewed. One of the teams that will undoubtedly go in search of winning the champion trophy is Chivas de Guadalajara, who last season were eliminated in the Reclassification against Puebla on penalties after equalizing in regulation time.

For this year, Guadalajara incorporated Paolo Yrizar (Dorados) and Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul); and they had the departures of Oribe Peralta, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga (Cruz Azul), Gael Sandoval (Australia), Antonio Rodríguez (Queretaro), and Jesús Godínez (Querétaro). In the case of their rival, who last season did not qualify for the Reclassification by goal difference, they were reinforced with Oswaldo Alanis (San Jose Earthquakes), Jefferson Intriago (FC Juárez), Nicolas Benedetti (America) and Rail Sandoval (Necaxa).

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals there are not too many games. There have barely been 4 in all of history that date back to the last two years. Chivas de Guadalajara clearly dominates the statistics, as in those four games they could never be defeated by Mazatlán and instead have won three times. The remaining match was a 1-1 draw in the 2020/2021 Clausura.

How to watch or live stream Chivas vs Mazatlan in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, January 9 at the Estadio Akron for the Matchday 1 of Liga MX between Chivas de Guadalajara and Mazatlan will be broadcast in the US on FUBO TV (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Chivas de Guadalajara are the favorite with -145 odds, while Mazatlan have +450. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

DraftKings Chivas -145 Tie +240 Mazatlan +450

