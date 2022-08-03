Clermont will host PSG for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Clermont vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in the US

Clermont as one of the least expensive clubs of the Ligue 1 stayed at the French top-flight league. Now, for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1, they will play against PSG. Check out the date, time and TV Channel to watch or stream live this French league game. If you are in the US tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial).

Clermont finished off just above the relegation spots of the Ligue 1 standings last season, enough to stay at the French's top-flight league. Now, the team managed by Pascal Gastien has to repeat this performance if they want to keep playing with the best French teams.

Whereas PSG are still in a rebuild phase. Despite this fact, the team managed by Christophe Galtier has the obligation to win every tournament they will play in, acording to their fans. That's why Les Parisiens won over Nantes for the 2022 French Super Cup.

Clermont vs PSG: Date

PSG will visit Clermont on Sunday, August 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1. This game will be played at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Clermont vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Clermont vs PSG in the US

Clermont will host PSG for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1. This French League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options are: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.