Clermont will come against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday at Gabriel Montpied Stadium in the 31st round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out the probable lineups for this exciting French league clash.

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Clermont-Ferrand to meet with Clermont at Gabriel Montpied Stadium in Round 31 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, January 23, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear on Matchday 31 of the French Ligue 1.

This will only be their third overall meeting. Interestingly, at the moment there are no favorites in head-to-head duels, as both Clermont Foot 63 and Paris Saint-Germain have grabbed a triumph in one clash to this day, while no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game took place on September 11, 2021, when the Parisians cruised past the Lancers at home, at the Park Des Princes in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Clermont probable lineup

Because Clermont's Abdul Samed is serving a two-game suspension after being sent off against Nantes, with one of those games being forfeited, the defensively oriented Oriol Busquets might be called up to the squad. Hountondji, Rashani, Allevinah, and Hamel will all miss the remainder of the season with different injuries.

Lucas Da Cunha and Johan Gastien have both recovered from COVID-19, while Arthur Desmas has shaken off a hand issue after leaving the field against Nantes with a calf injury. He is unlikely to play.

Clermont possible starting XI:

Djoco; Zedadka, Seidu, Ogier, Mendy; Khaoui, Magnin, Busquets; Da Cunha, Bayo, Dossou.

PSG probable lineup

Paris Saint-Germain have seen a slew of players visit the treatment room recently, including Leandro Paredes, who recently had surgery on a groin issue. Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Ander Herrera, and Julian Draxler are all sidelined as well, and none of them are anticipated to recover in time for the clash.

In addition, Keylor Navas, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat, and Angel Di Maria have all been back in training this week, according to Les Rouge-et-Bleu's latest medical report.

PSG possible starting XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.