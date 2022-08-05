The reigning champions begin their title defense by visiting Clermont on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1. Here, find out why Kylian Mbappe will not play in PSG’s season opener.

Clermont vs PSG: Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing on Matchday 1 of 2022-23 Ligue 1?

Paris Saint-Germain begin their quest for a second Ligue 1 championship in a row on Saturday, August 6, when they set foot in Clermont for the opening matchday of the 2022-23 French league. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

With Mauricio Pochettino no longer in the dugout, PSG began the Christophe Galtier era on the right foot by claiming the Trophee des Champions in great fashion. Now, they’ll try and carry that form to their first league fixture.

The Parisians head into the new season with high aspirations, hoping that having a full preseason with Lionel Messi and Neymar pays off. However, they’ll have to begin the campaign with Kylian Mbappe on the sidelines.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for PSG vs. Clermont?

Kylian Mbappe is not playing in PSG’s season opener against Clermont due to pain in his adductor muscles, the club said in a statement. The Frenchman, who was not included in the matchday squad, will continue to be treated and an update is expected in the next three days.

Mbappe had previously missed the French Supercup victory, having to serve a one-game suspension from last season. Though Paris have a large roster, Mbappe’s absence is certainly a huge blow.

Last season, the 23-year-old forward was PSG’s top performer with 38 goals and 26 assists in 45 appearances. In the meantime, Galtier will have to rely on Messi and Neymar. But it’s safe to say everyone at the club hopes to have Mbappe back soon.