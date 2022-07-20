Club America play against Manchester City for a 2022 Club Friendly game part of the USA Tour. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Club America and Manchester City meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at NGR Stadium in Houston on July 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). One of the best mexican teams against a top english team. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Club America are one of the big favorites to win the new season in the Mexican league, but so far they have not shown dominance in the first few weeks of the season. Club America have only one recent victory against Toluca.

Manchester City are officially playing international friendly games as part of their tour ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. They are the defending champions of the english league but the upcoming season could be much tougher against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Club America vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Club America vs Manchester City: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Club America vs Manchester City: Storylines

Club America started the new 2022 Apertura Tournament season with a draw against the defending champions in what was a disappointing game for America's fans as they wanted their team to win the first game of the season. But it wasn't until the third week of the new season that Club America would win their first game 1-0 at home against Toluca.

Manchester City will be a different team during the upcoming season, but the changes within the roster are small. Guardiola let go of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling who were pointed out by the City fans as guilty of some failures last season, especially in the Champions League.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Manchester City in the U.S.

This 2022 Club Friendly game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, ESPN2, CITY+, TUDN.com, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Club America vs Manchester City: Predictions And Odds

Club America could use the 'home advantage' with the stands more in their favor thanks to a large number of Mexicans living in Texas but for this game they will be underdogs. Manchester City are favorites to win this game and they are likely to score a couple of goals in the first half. The best pick for this Club Friendly game is: Over 3.

