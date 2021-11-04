Club America and Monterrey meet again shortly after the Concacaf Champions League final. This time, they'll clash in the final matchday of the 2021 Torneo Apertura regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the Liga MX in the US.

Familiar foes meet on the final matchday of the 2021 Torneo Apertura regular season as Club America host Monterrey at Estadio Azteca this weekend. These two have recently clashed in the Concacaf Champions League final. Here, check out the date, time, and how to watch in the US this Liga MX affair.

Rayados had the upper hand in the regional tournament final, in what has been a disappointing night for Las Aguilas. But Santiago Solari's men are in a much better spot in the Mexican league, having secured the first seed of the standings.

Monterrey are in a tougher position. Having failed to win their last five games (D1 L4), Javier Aguirre's men sit seventh in the table but if they lose this game they can drop to 13th and miss the postseason. So, this is a must-win for Monterrey.

Club America vs Monterrey: Date

Club America and Monterrey will face each other on Saturday, November 6, at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 17 of the 2021 Liga MX Torneo Apertura regular season. This game wouldn't mean much for America if it weren't for claiming revenge after their Concachampions loss, but it could mean the world for the visitors as their playoff berth is on the line.

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Club America vs Monterrey

The game to be played at Estadio Azteca between Club America and Monterrey on the final matchday of the 2021 Torneo Apertura will be broadcast in the US by TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.