Club America welcome Pachuca to the iconic Estadio Azteca on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, you will find the date of the game and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The Aguilas head into this clash under a lot of pressure to claim the three points. Their latest road defeat to Mazatlan put Santiago Solari in the eye of the storm, but the club's hierarchy seems to have the manager's back. Club America have only won one game out of five (D1 L3), so it's about time for them to bounce back.

On the other hand, Tuzos got off to a much stronger start to the Mexican League (W3 D1 L1). Last time out, Guillermo Almada's men drew with Queretaro in a four-goal thriller. Will they make it three straight games without defeat?

Club America and Pachuca will face each other on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Estadio Azteca on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, they drew 1-1.

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

The game to be played between Club America and Pachuca will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.