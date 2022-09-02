Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 offers fans a real train wreck: Club América vs Tigres UANL. Find previews, predictions and predictions, as well as how and where to watch this match for free in the U.S. in this story.

In every tournament there are matches that are labeled as must-watch. In the case of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, matchday 12 offers one of them when America hosts Tigres UANL. Here we reveal the preview, predictions and odds of the game, which you can enjoy for free from the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

America is living its best moments so far in Liga MX, as it has six victories that allowed it to move from the last to the first places in the standings of the Apertura 2022 Tournament. If today were the finals, the Águilas would be serious candidates for the title.

Tigres UANL, on the other hand, will go into this match with their impressive, star-studded squad, undoubtedly one of the best in the Liga MX, aiming for a victory that will prevent them from falling further down the standings after settling for three consecutive draws.

Date: Saturday, September, 3, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream US: Fubo TV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, or Univision NOW.

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Confidence is the key that can make the difference between winning and losing. And if there is one team in Liga MX that exudes self-belief, it is América. Simply put, in their most recent match, they overcame Mazatlan 3-1 without any problems as visitors. Tigres, on the other hand, could only manage a goalless draw against Necaxa at home.

In the H2H, the news is no better for Miguel Herrera's Tigres UANL, as in the last 5 Liga MX meetings between their current team and América, the balance clearly favors the Águilas with 4 wins, to just one for the northerners.

Watch the match in the United States on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, or Univision NOW.

Oddsmakers have already picked their clear favorite to win this Liga MX match, and that's America, although the Tigres surprise offers an attractive payout.