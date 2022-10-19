Club America will host Toluca at Estadio Azteca in the second leg of the semifinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Club America will host Toluca at Estadio Azteca in what should be a thrilling second leg of the semifinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US.

Club America are a steamroller this season playing in a spectacular way. Fernando Ortiz's team smashed Puebla in the quarterfinals with an 11-2 aggregate score. The Aguilas are undefeated at home and stand as the clear favorite to win it all. Before this series against Toluca, Club America had 14 wins in their last 15 matches. Just an amazing run.

Toluca showed their best version against Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals. After an epic 4-3 win in the first leg, Nacho Ambriz's team took care of business in Torreon with a 2-1 victory. This is the squad which was seen by many as a title contender during the first weeks of the tournament. Still, they were inconsistent on the road with 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses in the regular season. On Matchday 3 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, the Diablos Rojos visited Club America and lost (1-0). They had a huge disadvantage on the road, because Claudio Baeza saw a red card after only 31 minutes.

Club America vs Toluca: Date

Club America will clash with Toluca in the second leg of the semifinals on Saturday, October 22 at 9:06 PM (ET) in Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs. The match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In case the aggregate score ends in a draw, the Aguilas go directly to the final as the best team in the table.

Club America vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:06 PM

CT: 8:06 PM

MT: 7:06 PM

PT: 6:06 PM

How to watch Club America vs Toluca in the US

Toluca will visit Club America in the second leg of the semifinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 Playoffs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.