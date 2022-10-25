Club Brugge will face Porto for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
Club Brugge's performance in this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly historic. They had a difficult group, in which they were not the main candidates to advance to the next round. However, at the moment they have 10 points, being leaders with a 4-point difference over the second, their rivals in this game. With a tie it would be enough to secure first place.
For their part, Porto are second with 6 points, product of two wins and two draws and two wins. With the 3 points, the Portuguese could reach the final Matchday with the advantage that only a tie would be enough for them to advance to the next round. On the other hand, if they tie and Atletico Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen, the Spanish and Portuguese teams should define the last place.
Club Brugge vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Club Brugge will play against Porto for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 26 at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 27)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 5:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 11:45 PM
Iran: 8:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Japan: 1:45 AM (October 27)
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 27)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 27)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Senegal: 4:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 27)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 27)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Tunisia: 4:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UAE: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Club Brugge vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2, VTM 2
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
Israel: 5 live
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOW Live
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 11
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA