Club Brugge will play against Porto for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Club Brugge vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Club Brugge will face Porto for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Club Brugge's performance in this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly historic. They had a difficult group, in which they were not the main candidates to advance to the next round. However, at the moment they have 10 points, being leaders with a 4-point difference over the second, their rivals in this game. With a tie it would be enough to secure first place.

For their part, Porto are second with 6 points, product of two wins and two draws and two wins. With the 3 points, the Portuguese could reach the final Matchday with the advantage that only a tie would be enough for them to advance to the next round. On the other hand, if they tie and Atletico Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen, the Spanish and Portuguese teams should define the last place.

Club Brugge vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Club Brugge will play against Porto for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 26 at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium.

Club Brugge vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

