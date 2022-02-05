Club Tijuana play Pumas UNAM for the Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club Tijuana are ready to play against Pumas UNAM in Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Caliente on February 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM (ET). The home team are eager to win their first game in the second phase of the local league. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Club Tijuana started the Clausura Tournament with a loss against Cruz Azul on the road 0-2, that was during the first matchweek of the tournament, and the following two weeks were just as bad for the team with a draw and a loss.

Pumas UNAM lost a recent game against Tigres UANL 1-2 which ended a team winning streak of two consecutive weeks. It was a painful defeat at home, but so far Pumas are in a position of the standings.

Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Time: 10:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Club Tijuana want the second phase of Liga MX 2022 to be better than the previous one, since during the 2021 Apertura Tournament they could not do anything remarkable, much less play in the Liguilla (playoffs). But Tijuana started the Clausura Tournament with two losses against Cruz Azul and Puebla, the only positive thing so far for the team was a draw against Leon 1-1 at home.

Mauro Manotas and Lucas Rodriguez are the top scorers for Club Tijuana this season with 4 goals each, two other players have two goals each: Brayan Angulo and Vladimir Loroña.

Pumas UNAM won their first game of the Clausura against Toluca at home in what was a display of Pumas' offensive power in Liga MX winning the game 5-0. After that victory the Pumas traveled to the home field of Queretaro to win another game 3-1 and add the team's second consecutive victory in the tournament. But the team's first winning streak came to an end with a loss against Tigres UANL at home.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno is the top scorer for Pumas with 5 goals and 4 assists in Liga MX 2022, another big name within the Pumas' squad is Rogerio with 4 goals, and the Ecuadorian Corozo also has 4 goals this season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV or Smartphone, it will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free trial) and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Club Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

Club Tijuana are underdogs at home with +146 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record in the second phase of the tournament and it is unlikely that they can win this game. Pumas UNAM are also underdogs with +203 moneyline. The draw is offered at +230 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pumas +203.



FanDuel Club Tijuana +146 Draw / Totals +230 / 2.5 Pumas UNAM +203

* Odds via FanDuel.