The UEFA Champions League is the premier club competition in European football, showcasing the continent’s best teams and players. Winning the tournament is considered the pinnacle of club success, granting both prestige and significant financial rewards.

Many have equated winning the UCL to winning a World Cup. On the sidelines, the coaches are just as important as the star players on the pitch. So, which coach holds the record for most UCL titles among coaches?

The answer lies in one of the most respected head coaches in world soccer, Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has won the UEFA Champions League a record four times in his career.

Carlo Ancelotti won the UEFA Champions League on four occasions during the 2002-2003, 2006-2007, 2013-2014, and 2021-2022 seasons.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of AC Milan jolds the trophy

How many titles has Carlo Ancelotti won and which teams did he manage?

Carlo Ancelotti won four titles and coached two teams to Champions League glory: AC Milan and Real Madrid.

2002-2003 with AC Milan

2006-2007 with AC Milan

2013-2014 with Real Madrid

2021-2022 with Real Madrid



What were the key moments and tactics in Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League career?

Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League career is marked by several key moments and tactical decisions. In the 2002-2003 final with AC Milan, his decision to focus on a strong defensive setup and rely on a disciplined midfield helped secure a penalty shootout victory against Juventus.

In the 2013-2014 final with Real Madrid, Ancelotti’s tactical flexibility, particularly his use of a 4-3-3 formation and effective substitutions, including the introduction of Marcelo, played a crucial role in their dramatic extra-time win over Atlético Madrid.

How does Carlo Ancelotti’s achievement compare with other top coaches?

Here is the list of all UEFA Champions League-winning coaches compared to Carlo Ancelotti:

Carlo Ancelotti – 4 titles

Pep Guardiola – 3 titles

Bob Paisley – 3 titles

Zinedine Zidane – 3 titles