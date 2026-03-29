Colombia vs France LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) 2026 international friendly at Northwest Stadium in Landover

France will eye back-to-back wins against South American opponents, Colombia, when the two go head-to-head at Northwest Stadium in Landover. France come into this game after beating Brazil 2-1, despite going down to ten men in the match. Dayot Upamecano’s red card did not prevent the two-time world champions from clinching a morale-boosting victory, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike sealing the win. Game is underway!

[Watch Colombia vs France live in the USA on Fubo]

Colombia enter the match with the wound still open from the 2-1 defeat against Croatia last Thursday, which ended a prolonged unbeaten run in friendly matches. The South Americans will look to respond with strong attacking play and discipline at the back to contain France’s firepower.

With France showing resilience even when a man down and Colombia eager to bounce back, this international friendly promises high-intensity action and key moments from players like Mbappe, Ekitike, and Colombia’s emerging and veteran stars.