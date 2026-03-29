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Colombia vs France LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) 2026 international friendly at Northwest Stadium in Landover

Colombia face France in a 2026 international friendly at Northwest Stadium in Landover. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

James Rodriguez of Colombia and Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Leonardo Fernandez / Michael Owens /Getty ImagesJames Rodriguez of Colombia and Kylian Mbappe of France.

France will eye back-to-back wins against South American opponents, Colombia, when the two go head-to-head at Northwest Stadium in Landover. France come into this game after beating Brazil 2-1, despite going down to ten men in the match. Dayot Upamecano’s red card did not prevent the two-time world champions from clinching a morale-boosting victory, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike sealing the win. Game is underway!

[Watch Colombia vs France live in the USA on Fubo]

Colombia enter the match with the wound still open from the 2-1 defeat against Croatia last Thursday, which ended a prolonged unbeaten run in friendly matches. The South Americans will look to respond with strong attacking play and discipline at the back to contain France’s firepower.

With France showing resilience even when a man down and Colombia eager to bounce back, this international friendly promises high-intensity action and key moments from players like Mbappe, Ekitike, and Colombia’s emerging and veteran stars.

5' - Colombia chance, Luis Diaz misses (0-0)

Luis Diaz attempts a shot with his right foot from outside the area, but the ball goes wide to the left. Colombia looked dangerous on this attack, but France's defense held strong.

2' - Play stopped due to Luis Suarez injury (0-0)

The game is temporarily halted after Luis Suarez appeared to suffer an injury. Medical staff quickly attended to him, and he is able to continue. The match has now resumed with both teams back in action.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The referee blows the whistle and the match between Colombia and France has officially started at Northwest Stadium.

Teams take the field

Both teams are now entering the pitch for the anthems and the customary pre-match greetings.

Today's venue

Northwest Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Landover, Maryland, United States, located within the census-designated place of Summerfield, 2.5 miles east of Washington, D.C. It is the home venue of the NFL team Washington Commanders. Capacity: 67,617.

France starting XI

France will start with Alphonse Samba; Pierre Kalulu, Jonathan Lacroix, Lucas Hernandez; Lucas Digne, Eduardo Zaire-Emery, N’Golo Kante, Ilyes Akliouche; Rayan Cherki, Yvan Doue, and Marcus Thuram.

Colombia confirmed lineup

Here are the confirmed lineups

Colombia will start with Alvaro Montero; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sanchez, Juan David Cabal, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, and Luis Suarez.

Today's referees

The match will have a local refereeing crew, made up of US referees. Victor Rivas will be the central referee, Felisha Mariscal the first assistant, and Chris Elliott the second assistant. The fourth referee will be Rubiel Vasquez.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing?

The decision to start Kylian Mbappe against Brazil was already a surprise, as the French star recently returned from a knee sprain that kept him out for weeks. Mbappe captained France in that match and played 66 minutes before being replaced by Marcus Thuram. He was not taken off due to injury, but reports suggest that Didier Deschamps will rotate the lineup for today’s match against Colombia. It seems unlikely that Mbappe will start, as the team prefers not to risk the forward’s health.

Start time and how to watch

Colombia vs France will get underway at 3:00 PM ET (PT: 12:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 international friendly between Colombia and France live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Colombia and France clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Colombia face France at Northwest Stadium in Landover today, with momentum and preparation on the line. France come in after a 2-1 win over Brazil, while Colombia look to bounce back from their recent 2-1 loss against Croatia.

Stay with us for key information, updates, and minute-by-minute action as Colombia and France battle it out in Landover!

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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