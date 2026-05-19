Is OG Anunoby playing today for NY Knicks vs Cavs in Game 1 of 2026 Eastern Conference Finals?

OG Anunoby’s health has become a major storyline as the New York Knicks prepare to face Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks head into Game 1 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals expecting OG Anunoby to return against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the end of the previous round with a hamstring injury.

He is trending toward playing and is officially listed as probable for the opener at Madison Square Garden. His potential return is a massive boost for a Knicks team chasing its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Before suffering the injury during the second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran forward had been one of New York’s best playoff performers, averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

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How and when did OG Anunoby get injured?

The injury occurred in early May when Anunoby appeared to grab at his leg during a defensive possession late in the game. He tried to briefly remain on the floor before eventually exiting and later undergoing medical evaluation.

Og Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks is walked off the court (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Multiple reports confirmed the injury as a mild hamstring strain that forced him to miss the final games of the series. The Knicks were extremely cautious with him because of his previous hamstring history.

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During the 2024 postseason, he also dealt with hamstring issues that limited him against the Indiana Pacers, so New York’s medical staff prioritized recovery ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to multiple reports ahead of Game 1 against Cleveland, he returned to full practice participation during New York’s extended break between playoff rounds. Now, the Knicks officially listed him as probable.

How has OG Anunoby been performing?

OG Anunoby has been one of the Knicks’ best two-way players during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. He was averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during New York’s postseason run.

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He also shot efficiently from the field and from three-point range while regularly defending the opposing team’s top scorer. His defensive versatility has become critical for the Knicks throughout the playoffs.

His offensive growth has also stood out during this postseason run. He scored at least 20 points in several playoff games before the injury and emerged as a reliable secondary scorer behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

OG Anunoby’s achievements with the NY Knicks

OG Anunoby has helped turn the Knicks into a legitimate Eastern Conference contender since arriving in New York. After being acquired from the Raptors during the 2024 season, he transformed the Knicks’ defense and overall identity.

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One of his biggest accomplishments with the franchise has been helping lead the Knicks to the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals — the organization’s deepest playoff run in decades. They entered the series against Cleveland riding a seven-game playoff winning streak after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

He has also become one of the Knicks’ most trusted players because of his ability to impact games without needing high shot volume. He regularly guards elite scorers, plays heavy minutes and contributes in transition, on the boards and as a perimeter shooter.