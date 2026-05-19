What happens if Tottenham win, tie or lose vs Chelsea today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 37?

Tottenham and Chelsea meet in a crucial Premier League Matchday 37 clash with European qualification, London bragging rights and late-season pressure all on the line as both clubs fight for a strong finish.

The pressure is massive heading into this London derby as Tottenham and Chelsea collide in Premier League Matchday 37 with completely different objectives still hanging in the balance.

The Blues remain in the hunt for a European place, while Roberto De Zerbi‘s side is fighting to avoid slipping into the relegation zone after one of the club’s toughest league campaigns in years.

A positive result against Chelsea could secure Tottenham’s Premier League status before the final weekend, while a defeat would leave the club facing enormous tension.

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What happens if Tottenham beat Chelsea today?

Tottenham would officially secure Premier League survival if they beat Chelsea today. Spurs enter Matchday 37 in 17th place with 38 points, two ahead of West Ham in the final relegation spot. A victory would move them to 41 points.

Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match (Source: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A Tottenham win would also officially relegate West Ham United to the EFL Championship. For Chelsea, a loss would seriously damage their hopes of qualifying for Europe. The Blues enter the round in 10th place with 49 points and still chasing a possible UEFA Conference League or Europa League spot.

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The pressure surrounding this derby is also amplified by the rivalry itself. Chelsea have lost only once at home against Tottenham in all competitions since 1990 and were trying to continue a dominant Stamford Bridge record against Spurs.

What happens if Tottenham and Chelsea tie today?

Tottenham would move extremely close to Premier League survival if they draw with Chelsea today. A draw would give them 39 points and would be enough to avoid relegation because of their goal difference advantage over West Ham.

Tottenham likely need only one more point from their final two matches against Chelsea and Everton to stay in the Premier League. That means a draw tonight could place survival almost entirely beyond West Ham’s reach.

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What happens if Tottenham lose to Chelsea today?

Tottenham would remain in relegation danger entering the final Premier League matchday if they lose to Chelsea today. A defeat would leave Spurs stuck on 38 points and could force the relegation battle to continue into the final weekend.

Even if Tottenham lose, survival would still be possible because of their goal difference advantage and West Ham’s remaining fixtures. However, Spurs would no longer control the situation as comfortably and could enter Matchday 38 needing at least one more positive result to guarantee safety.

Chelsea would also extend one of the Premier League’s most one-sided rivalries at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have historically dominated Tottenham at home, winning 26 of their last 40 home meetings in all competitions entering this clash.

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The top of the Premier League table ahead of Tottenham vs. Chelsea