Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
Friendly

Where to watch Colombia vs France live in the USA: International Friendly game

Colombia face France in what will be a 2026 international friendly. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Kylian Mbappe of France
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France

Colombia will play against France in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Colombia vs France online in the US on Fubo]

A marquee international friendly clash is on deck as Colombia looks to rebound from a 2-1 setback against Croatia, stepping into a far tougher test against France. Led by star winger Luis Diaz, Colombia aims to regain momentum.

However, the challenge won’t get any bigger than this against World Cup runner-up France, who enters fresh off a statement 2-1 win over Brazil and continues to look every bit like a title contender behind Kylian Mbappe.

When will the Colombia vs France match be played?

Colombia take on France in a 2026 friendly game this Sunday, March 29, with the match kicking off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Luis Díaz of Colombia – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Luis Díaz of Colombia – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

See also

Mbappe’s France surpass Messi’s Argentina in the FIFA Ranking, while Ronaldo’s Portugal enter the top 5

Colombia vs France: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs France in the USA

This Friendly clash between Colombia and France will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions