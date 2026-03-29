Where to watch Colombia vs France live in the USA: International Friendly game

Colombia will play against France in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Colombia vs France online in the US on Fubo]

A marquee international friendly clash is on deck as Colombia looks to rebound from a 2-1 setback against Croatia, stepping into a far tougher test against France. Led by star winger Luis Diaz, Colombia aims to regain momentum.

However, the challenge won’t get any bigger than this against World Cup runner-up France, who enters fresh off a statement 2-1 win over Brazil and continues to look every bit like a title contender behind Kylian Mbappe.

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When will the Colombia vs France match be played?

Colombia take on France in a 2026 friendly game this Sunday, March 29, with the match kicking off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Luis Díaz of Colombia – Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Colombia vs France: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs France in the USA

This Friendly clash between Colombia and France will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.