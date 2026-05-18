Inter Miami’s supporters ‘La Familia’ issue statement after protest against Lionel Messi and company

The Inter Miami supporters group "La Familia" stated the protests against Lionel Messi and the team in the last match against the Portland Timbers.

Inter Miami defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 in MLS action in a key match to stay close to the top of the standings, but it was not all joy for The Herons after the supporters group “La Familia” called them out during the match, leading to a confrontation involving Lionel Messi and company.

Following the incidents, La Familia released an official statement establishing that they remained silent for 85 minutes not to stop supporting the club, but because they wanted to receive more consideration from the Inter Miami players.

Everything boiled over when they began to chant, “Players, respect your supporters, say hello to your people, who never ask for things.” The group made it clear that they are not looking to offend or insult the players or staff, but rather the fans are asking for the smallest sign of acknowledgement from the people inside the field.

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What happened during the match with Lionel Messi?

All the tension exploded when the supporters began to sing the aforementioned chant, but of course, Messi and the others took it as a protest without understanding any of it, despite the club recently celebrating another major title.

📝 La Familia — made up of Inter Miami’s five official supporters groups — has issued a statement regarding its protest in the 2-0 home win vs the Portland Timbers.



The main thesis:



They want to be acknowledged by the team regardless of the result.#InterMiamiCF #Messi pic.twitter.com/2IhOhnXfpr — Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) May 18, 2026

Lionel Messi was visibly frustrated as the chants grew louder from sections of the crowd, with the captain immediately reacting toward the stands. Everyone quickly focused on Messi’s response as he appeared to confront the situation directly, showing he was not willing to accept the criticism aimed at his teammates.

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The Argentine captain, upon hearing the chants, changed his posture and gait and headed toward the stands. With clear gestures of annoyance, he repeatedly made the well-known Italian and Argentine gesture with his hands, implying a lack of sense in what they were singing, making his displeasure evident. The scene dragged on until the tension dissipated, although the distance between the idol and part of his audience remained marked.

At the end of the match, the attitudes were varied, as while some players approached to greet the fans, Messi, accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, went straight to the locker room.