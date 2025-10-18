Colombia vs France LIVE: FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third place match

Colombia take on France in the battle for third place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. The Colombians are hoping to repeat their 2003 success, when they secured third place, while the French—champions in 2013—are still chasing their first-ever bronze finish.

Cesar Torres’ side came close to reaching their first-ever final, falling 1-0 to Argentina after Mateo Silvetti’s goal in the 71st minute. This will be only the second time in Colombia’s history that they play in a third-place match at the U-20 World Cup.

As for Bernard Diomede’s team, they were also one step away from the final. After a 1-1 draw against Morocco in regulation time, they lost 5-4 in the penalty shootout. This marks France’s second appearance in a third-place playoff, having previously lost to Mexico in 2011.