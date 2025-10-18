Trending topics:
u-20 world cup

Colombia vs France LIVE: FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third place match

Colombia face France in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third place match in what promises to be an exciting clash. Stay tuned to this live blog for minute-by-minute updates from this thrilling encounter!

By Gianni Taina

Neiser Villarreal of Colombia and Lucas Michal of France.
© @FIFAWorldCupNeiser Villarreal of Colombia and Lucas Michal of France.

Colombia take on France in the battle for third place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. The Colombians are hoping to repeat their 2003 success, when they secured third place, while the French—champions in 2013—are still chasing their first-ever bronze finish.

Cesar Torres’ side came close to reaching their first-ever final, falling 1-0 to Argentina after Mateo Silvetti’s goal in the 71st minute. This will be only the second time in Colombia’s history that they play in a third-place match at the U-20 World Cup.

As for Bernard Diomede’s team, they were also one step away from the final. After a 1-1 draw against Morocco in regulation time, they lost 5-4 in the penalty shootout. This marks France’s second appearance in a third-place playoff, having previously lost to Mexico in 2011.

Advertisement

Colombia and France clash in FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third place match

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025, where Colombia face France!

The match is set to take place at Estadio Nacional in Chile as part of the U-20 World Cup third place match.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi’s Argentina rise, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal unchanged in updated FIFA ranking
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Argentina rise, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal unchanged in updated FIFA ranking

FIFA U-20 World Cup champions all-time list by year: Which national team has won the most times?
Soccer

FIFA U-20 World Cup champions all-time list by year: Which national team has won the most times?

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 prize money: How much do the champions get?
Soccer

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 prize money: How much do the champions get?

Fans strongly react to Carson Beck’s performance after the Hurricanes’ tough loss to the Cardinals
College Football

Fans strongly react to Carson Beck’s performance after the Hurricanes’ tough loss to the Cardinals

Better Collective Logo