Where to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 will face off against France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup third place game. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The battle for third place carries added significance this time, featuring two teams that have left their mark on the tournament and showcased the bright future of their nations. France showed remarkable resilience, rallying from a 1-0 deficit and holding on with ten men before falling in a penalty shootout.

Colombia delivered a spirited performance against Argentina but couldn’t break through after conceding the lone goal. Both sides have impressed throughout the competition, setting up an enticing matchup to close out their World Cup campaigns on a high note.

When will the Colombia U20 vs France U20 match be played?

Colombia U20 will take on France U20 on Saturday, October 18, for the 2025 U20 World Cup third place game. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Colombia U20 vs France U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Colombia U20 and France U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Peacock. Other options are: Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo.