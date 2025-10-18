Trending topics:
U20 World Cup

Where to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 will take on France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup third place game. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Flag of Colombia
© Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesFlag of Colombia

Colombia U20 will face off against France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup third place game. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 online in the US on Peacock]

The battle for third place carries added significance this time, featuring two teams that have left their mark on the tournament and showcased the bright future of their nations. France showed remarkable resilience, rallying from a 1-0 deficit and holding on with ten men before falling in a penalty shootout.

Colombia delivered a spirited performance against Argentina but couldn’t break through after conceding the lone goal. Both sides have impressed throughout the competition, setting up an enticing matchup to close out their World Cup campaigns on a high note.

Advertisement

When will the Colombia U20 vs France U20 match be played?

Colombia U20 will take on France U20 on Saturday, October 18, for the 2025 U20 World Cup third place game. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

France fans wave flags – Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

France fans wave flags – Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Advertisement

Colombia U20 vs France U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Colombia U20 and France U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Peacock. Other options are: Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Colombia vs France LIVE: FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third place match
Soccer

Colombia vs France LIVE: FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third place match

What happens if Colombia and France tie in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third-place game today?
Soccer

What happens if Colombia and France tie in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 third-place game today?

Is there a third-place game at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025?
Soccer

Is there a third-place game at the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025?

Fans strongly react to Carson Beck’s performance after the Hurricanes’ tough loss to the Cardinals
College Football

Fans strongly react to Carson Beck’s performance after the Hurricanes’ tough loss to the Cardinals

Better Collective Logo