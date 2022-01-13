Colombia and Honduras will face each other at the DRV PNK Stadium in an international friendly game. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this match in the US.

Colombia vs Honduras: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022 International Friendly

Colombia and Honduras will return to the field for the first time in this 2022 when they meet at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an international friendly match. Check out all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online. You can watch this game live in the US on FITE (PPV).

Los Cafeteros, the national team coached by Reinaldo Rueda, have had many difficulties in attack in their last few games. Colombia have already accumulated five games without scoring a goal, and all of those matches were in the South American World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

The situation of the Honduran team is even more complicated. The national team led by Hernan 'Bolillo' Gomez wants to end its negative run of 10 games without victories. Its last win was a 3-2 over Panama for the group stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Colombia vs Honduras: Date

The International Friendly between Colombia and Honduras to be held at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be played on Sunday, January 16. Last time they met, Colombia won 2-0 in a friendly game played in September, 2011.

Colombia vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Colombia vs Honduras

The Colombia vs Honduras international friendly game to be played on Sunday, January 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be broadcast in the US by FITE (PPV).