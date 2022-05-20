Columbus Crew face LAFC on Saturday at Lower.com Field in a match for the Week 13 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Columbus Crew will welcome LAFC at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, in the 13th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 3:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will only be their third MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, Columbus Crew are yet to win in their head-to-head clashes. Los Angeles Football Club have celebrated a win on both occasions, and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on May 12, 2019, and it finished in 0-3 LAFC win at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus in the 2019 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

Columbus Crew vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Lower.com Field, Columbus

Columbus Crew vs LAFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Columbus Crew vs LAFC: Storylines

Columbus Crew have grabbed only one victory in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as two losses and two draws (LDWDL). Meanwhile, in their last five games, LAFC have also lost two games game. Similarly to their opponents, they have won two times and drawn twice (WWDLL).

The Crew currently sit in 10th place of the Eastern Conference table with 13 points in 11 regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, LAFC are placed eight positions above them, in second place on the Western Conference table with 23 points won in 12 regular-season games.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 24, 2018, and it ended in a 2-0 LAFC win in the 2011 MLS regular season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will take home the three points in Week 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Columbus Crew vs LAFC in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 13 game between Columbus Crew and LAFC, to be played on Saturday, at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, ESPNLA 710 AM, SiriusXM FC.

Columbus Crew vs LAFC: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of the Columbus Crew. Caesars see them as the clear favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them +126 odds. On the other hand, the away side LAFC, meanwhile, have +215 odds to cause an upset this weekend.

