One of Liverpool or Manchester City will become the winner of the Community Shield 2022. Here, find out how much prize money the champion will earn.

The FA Community Shield is played annually at Wembley Stadium between the Premier League champion and the FA Cup victor. In the event that the Premier League winners also take home the FA Cup, they will face the league's runner-up. Both the English Football Association and the Union of European Football Associations recognize this competition as an official super cup.

Previous to this, it was known as the Charity Shield. The current form of the FA Charity Shield was established after the Sheriff of London Charity Shield was updated in 1908–09. After a 1-1 draw, Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties to claim victory and retain their title as champions for the 2019-2020 season.

Manchester United have the record for the most wins in the tournament, with 21 total. They have also set a record for both most appearances (30) and most losses (nine). Arsenal are in the second position with 16 wins and one draw, followed by Liverpool in third with 15 wins and five draws. Reigning champions Leicester were unable to compete in this year's game since they did not win either the Premier League or the FA Cup.

How much money does the Community Shield 2022 champion get?

The Community Shield is usually the first game before the start of the new English Premier League season. It is regarded as a significant championship by the FA, although its status as such has been questioned by certain soccer professionals and fans.

For the FA Community Shield, the prize money is completely up for grabs. The £1.25 million prize money is split between both teams, according to reliable sources. Eventually, the winnings are split between the competing clubs and a charitable foundation.

There was a further distribution of this prize money to the other clubs and a charitable foundation. When comparing the prize money for the FA Community Shield with the Spanish Super Cup, the latter has a whopping 50 percent higher payout. There is currently no official data available on how much money is made available to the clubs from television revenue. Neither team's portion of ticket sales income is specified.