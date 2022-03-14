Comunicaciones take on New York City FC at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala for the Quarterfinals at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Comunicaciones and New York City FC meet in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The home team must win this game no matter what. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Communications failed in their attempt to win on the road in New York, it was a tough game against the home team NYCFC where Communications could barely score a goal and the defense allowed 3 goals. To win this round and go to the next Communications phase you must press from the first minute.

New York City FC have a considerable advantage against Comunicaciones and they could be considered one of the big favorites to reach the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League finals against another MLS team.

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC: Date

Comunicaciones and New York City FC play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 15 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The visitors showed strong offensive power in NY, but the home team have a good record in the local league and have a small chance to win this game.

Comunicaciones vs New York City FC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals, Comunicaciones and New York City FC at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala on Tuesday, March 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA

