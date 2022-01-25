The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is looming around but the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers is still wide open. Here, check out the schedule for the upcoming triple-fixture to be played in January and February.

2022 has begun and soccer fans can't wait for the most anticipated event of the year: the FIFA World Cup. But there are still a few months to go before Qatar 2022 arrives and the Concacaf national teams still have a lot to play for.

The Ocho resumes this month to kick off an exciting triple-fixture in which many teams will have their World Cup aspirations on the line. Matchday 8 left a lot to talk about with Canada taking control of the standings and Mexico dropping to third place.

Meanwhile, the United States Men's National Team heads into this international window aiming to pick up where it left off to continue on pace for a World Cup berth. Here, check out the date and time of all games.

Matchday 9

Thursday, January 27

Jamaica vs. Mexico - 7 PM (ET)

USA vs. El Salvador - 7 PM (ET)

Honduras vs. Canada - 8:05 PM (ET)

Costa Rica vs. Panama - 9:05 PM (ET)

Matchday 10

Sunday, January 30

Canada vs. USA - 3:05 PM (ET)

Mexico vs. Costa Rica - 6 PM (ET)

Panama vs. Jamaica - 6:05 PM (ET)

Honduras vs. El Salvador - 7:05 PM (ET)

Matchday 11

Wednesday, February 2

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica - 7 PM (ET)

USA vs. Honduras - 7:30 PM (ET)

El Salvador vs. Canada - 9 PM (ET)

Mexico vs. Panama - 10 PM (ET)