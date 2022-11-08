The 2023 CONCACAF Champions League is set to start in March 2023, when the club tournaments have already made their return after the World Cup break. Here, check out the schedule, bracket, format, dates and TV Channel

The 2023 CONCACAF Champions League will be the 15th edition of the international club tournament of the North American zone, the Central American zone, and the Caribbean zone. The current CONCACAF Champions League winners, the MLS team Seattle Sounders FC were the title holder, but they did not qualify for this tournament. So there will be a new champion. If you are in the United States, you can watch the entire playoffs series on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The 2023 CONCACAF biggest club tournament will start with home-and-away Round of 16 matches in March, followed by the Quarterfinals and first leg Semifinals in April, and the return leg Semifinals and first leg Final in May, according to CONCACAF's website.

Up to date, there are still 16 teams in contention for the title. The November 7 drawing decided which teams will be the host on the final leg of each series. Here, check out the road to the CONCACAF championship glory, the bracket, dates, and how to watch or live stream free each game in the United States.

2023 Concacaf Champions League: Teams

For the 2023 Concacaf Champions League tournament, Atlas, Tigres UANL, Leon, Pachuca, Los Angeles FC, Philadelphia Union, Austin FC, Orlando City, Vancouver Whitecaps, Violette qualified directly for the Round of 16 stage from the North American zone, the Central American zone, and the Caribbean zone. Meanwhile, Olimpia, Real España, Motagua, Alajuelense, Alianza, Tauro, earned spots after playing the CONCACAF League.

2023 Concacaf Champions League: Schedule, results and How to Watch in the US

2023 Concacaf Champions League: Round of 16 (Next Games)

First Leg: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 - Thursday, March 9, 2023

Matchup Time (ET) Result Violette vs Austin FC TBD TBD Tauro vs León TBD TBD Tigres UANL vs Orlando City TBD TBD Motagua vs Pachuca TBD TBD Real España vs Vancouver Whitecaps TBD TBD Alajuelense vs Los Angeles FC TBD TBD Olimpia vs Atlas TBD TBD Alianza vs Philadelphia Union TBD TBD

Second Leg: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 - Thursday, March 16, 2023

Matchup Time (ET) Result Austin FC vs Violette TBD TBD León vs Tauro TBD TBD Orlando City vs Tigres UANL TBD TBD Pachuca vs Motagua TBD TBD Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España TBD TBD Los Angeles FC vs Alajuelense TBD TBD Atlas vs Olimpia TBD TBD Philadelphia Union vs Alianza TBD TBD

2023 Concacaf Champions League: Quarterfinals (TBD)

First Leg: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 - Thursday, April 6, 2023

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Second Leg: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - Thursday, April 13, 2023

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

2023 Concacaf Champions League: Semifinals (TBD)

First Leg: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 - Thursday, April 27, 2023

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Second Leg: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 - Thursday, May 4, 2023

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

2023 Concacaf Champions League: Finals (TBD)

The first leg will be played on Wednesday, May 31.

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD TBD TBD

The second leg will be played on Sunday, June 4.

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD TBD TBD

The 2023 Concacaf Champions League will be available in four major U.S. broadcast outlets: Univision networks TUDN and UniMas, ESPN Deportes, Telemundo and Fox Deportes. To stream live free each game in the United States tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

2023 Concacaf Champions League: Bracket