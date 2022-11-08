The 2023 CONCACAF Champions League will be the 15th edition of the international club tournament of the North American zone, the Central American zone, and the Caribbean zone. The current CONCACAF Champions League winners, the MLS team Seattle Sounders FC were the title holder, but they did not qualify for this tournament. So there will be a new champion. If you are in the United States, you can watch the entire playoffs series on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
The 2023 CONCACAF biggest club tournament will start with home-and-away Round of 16 matches in March, followed by the Quarterfinals and first leg Semifinals in April, and the return leg Semifinals and first leg Final in May, according to CONCACAF's website.
Up to date, there are still 16 teams in contention for the title. The November 7 drawing decided which teams will be the host on the final leg of each series. Here, check out the road to the CONCACAF championship glory, the bracket, dates, and how to watch or live stream free each game in the United States.
2023 Concacaf Champions League: Teams
For the 2023 Concacaf Champions League tournament, Atlas, Tigres UANL, Leon, Pachuca, Los Angeles FC, Philadelphia Union, Austin FC, Orlando City, Vancouver Whitecaps, Violette qualified directly for the Round of 16 stage from the North American zone, the Central American zone, and the Caribbean zone. Meanwhile, Olimpia, Real España, Motagua, Alajuelense, Alianza, Tauro, earned spots after playing the CONCACAF League.
2023 Concacaf Champions League: Schedule, results and How to Watch in the US
2023 Concacaf Champions League: Round of 16 (Next Games)
First Leg: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 - Thursday, March 9, 2023
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Result
|Violette vs Austin FC
|TBD
|TBD
|Tauro vs León
|TBD
|TBD
|Tigres UANL vs Orlando City
|TBD
|TBD
|Motagua vs Pachuca
|TBD
|TBD
|Real España vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|TBD
|TBD
|Alajuelense vs Los Angeles FC
|TBD
|TBD
|Olimpia vs Atlas
|TBD
|TBD
|Alianza vs Philadelphia Union
|TBD
|TBD
Second Leg: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 - Thursday, March 16, 2023
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Result
|Austin FC vs Violette
|TBD
|TBD
|León vs Tauro
|TBD
|TBD
|Orlando City vs Tigres UANL
|TBD
|TBD
|Pachuca vs Motagua
|TBD
|TBD
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real España
|TBD
|TBD
|Los Angeles FC vs Alajuelense
|TBD
|TBD
|Atlas vs Olimpia
|TBD
|TBD
|Philadelphia Union vs Alianza
|TBD
|TBD
2023 Concacaf Champions League: Quarterfinals (TBD)
First Leg: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 - Thursday, April 6, 2023
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Result
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Second Leg: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - Thursday, April 13, 2023
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Result
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
2023 Concacaf Champions League: Semifinals (TBD)
First Leg: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 - Thursday, April 27, 2023
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Result
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Second Leg: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 - Thursday, May 4, 2023
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Result
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
2023 Concacaf Champions League: Finals (TBD)
The first leg will be played on Wednesday, May 31.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Result
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
The second leg will be played on Sunday, June 4.
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Result
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
The 2023 Concacaf Champions League will be available in four major U.S. broadcast outlets: Univision networks TUDN and UniMas, ESPN Deportes, Telemundo and Fox Deportes. To stream live free each game in the United States tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
2023 Concacaf Champions League: Bracket