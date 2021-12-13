The 32-year-old striker was dropped completely by coach Mikel Arteta who cited indiscipline issues as the reason Aubameyang was not in the squad against Southampton.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal seems to be in doubt after a latest incident with manager Mikel Arteta. The French striker was a no show against Southampton and his relationship with manager Mikel Arteta has hit a boiling point. Aubameyang was not on the game day squad against Southampton, a match Arsenal won by 3-0. The result has left the Gunners sixth in the Premier League and snapped a two-game skid.

For Aubameyang it was the second week the player had little to no role for the team. Aubameyang was dropped as captain of the team in the game against Everton, where he played all of 5 minutes before not even suiting up over the weekend. According to Marca the rift comes down to a disciplinary breach, and Arteta has had enough of his ex-captain’s attitude.

Last week Aubameyang returned late from an authorized trip, something Arteta did not like, and the French star added to his long history of late incidents at Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang disciple history at Arsenal

Arteta did not pull any punches and explained the situation to the press, "We've been very clear that we have certain non-negotiables at the club."

Aubameyang is reported to have constant issues of lateness at Arsenal, it was this kind of action that he was left off the squad against Spurs last season. Aubameyang has been at Arsenal since 2017 and has 128 games at the club with 68 goals. Aubameyang has won two titles at Arsenal and is the subject of various transfer rumors that could see him leave the club.

