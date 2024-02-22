The moment we’ve been waiting for is getting closer. With the Copa America 2024 just a few months away from us, Conmebol announced tickets for the general public will go on sale on February 28th.

This includes group stage games as well as quarterfinals, semifinals, and third-place match. Tickets for the grand final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will be released later, in a date to be announced.

While the general sale will not start until Feb. 28, presale is already available for those eligible. There are different categories, in the Conmebol Copa America official website (copaamerica.com/entradas) you can check if you can get access to the presale.

Copa America 2024 dates and teams

The Copa America 2024 will take place across 14 different cities in the United States from June 20 to July 14. With 16 participant teams, 10 from Conmebol plus six Concacaf confederations, the tournament will deliver 32 matches in 25 days.

The group stage will be held from June 20 to July 2, followed by the quarterfinals from July 4 to July 6, the semifinals in July 9 and 10, with the third-place game scheduled for July 13th, a day before the grand final in Miami.

While four Concacaf teams have yet to battle it out for the last two berths, the stage is practically set for the competition as the group stage draw took place on December 7, 2023.

Copa America 2024 groups

Group A : Argentina, Peru, Chile, Concacaf 5 (Canada or Trinidad and Tobago)

: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Concacaf 5 (Canada or Trinidad and Tobago) Group B : Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica Group C : USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Concacaf 6 (Costa Rica or Honduras)

The remaining Concacaf qualified teams will be decided in the March international window, when Canada face Trinidad and Tobago while Costa Rica take on Honduras in a Concacaf Nations League Play-In.

Argentina are the defending champions, having lifted the Copa America in Brazil in 2021. La Albiceleste are also the winningest team in tournament history alongside Uruguay, with 15 titles each.