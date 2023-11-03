In what can be described as scenes from a war zone or the Brazilian movie, City of God, traveling Boca Juniors supporters were attacked by Fluminense barras all over Rio de Janeiro as the clubs will meet for the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

Videos and pictures have been pouring in as Boca Juniors supporters have had tear gas thrown at them while congregating on the beaches of Rio. One video also showed one Boca Juniors fan being attacked by 10 Fluminense supporters.

Brazilian police engaged the rowdy Boca fans on one of Rio’s beaches, going as far as firing rubber bullets at them. Now Conmebol has a choice to make, either go ahead with the final or suspend the match after what has been described as a war zone.

Conmebol analyzing playing Copa Libertadores final behind closed doors

In what was intended to be a celebration of one of South America’s premier club competitions has now turned ugly. The fan violence has led for South American soccer’s governing body to consider playing the final without fans according to ESPN Argentina’s Martin Souto.

The final is slated to be played at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana Stadium, Fluminense is one of Brazil’s most popular clubs, and images have surfaced of Fluminense’s bitter rivals Flamengo supporters taking to the streets to “defend” Boca fans from police and Fluminense fans.

Conmebol Statement

Conmebol issued a statement on social media urging fans to stop fighting for the good of the competition and public safety. “CONMEBOL calls on the fans of @BocaJrsOficial and @FluminenseFC to share together the moments of joy and celebration that our football gives us.

“The values of the sport that we are most passionate about must inspire behaviors of peace and harmony. For this reason, we repudiate the acts of violence and racism that may occur within the framework of this final.”