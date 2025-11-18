Trending topics:
Costa Rica vs Honduras LIVE: Lineups, kick off time and where to watch the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale

Costa Rica face Honduras on the final matchday of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in a crucial showdown for qualification. Stay in this live blog for all the minute-by-minute updates of this contest!

By Gianni Taina

Keylor Navas of Costa Rica and Luis Crisanto of Honduras.
© Getty ImagesKeylor Navas of Costa Rica and Luis Crisanto of Honduras.

Costa Rica host Honduras at the Estadio Nacional tonight in a crucial final matchday showdown for the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. This is an immensely important contest for both sides, as both have pathways to qualification, but also the potential to be eliminated.

Costa Rica enter this matchup sitting third in their group with six points. They know a victory gives them a chance at securing a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. However, they are not masters of their own destiny; in addition to winning, they need Haiti to fail to win their match against Nicaragua to achieve classification.

On the side of Honduras, they currently lead the group with eight points. While they have strong chances to qualify, they can still be eliminated. A victory or a draw against Costa Rica will hand Reinaldo Rueda’s teams the direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup, while a loss could potentially relegate them to the playoffs or even knock them out of the qualification race entirely.

Haiti could also spoil the celebration for Honduras. If Honduras draw with Costa Rica, a win for Haiti against Nicaragua would snatch the direct ticket for the 2026 World Cup away from the Honduran team. Should both Honduras and Haiti win, then everything will be decided by goal differential.

Honduras' confirmed lineup!

Edrick Menjivar; Andy Najar, Marcelo Santos, Luis Vega, Joseph Rosales; Kervin Arriaga, Deiby Flores; Romell Quioto, Jorge Alvarez, Luis Palma; Yustin Arboleda.

Tweet placeholder

Costa Rica's confirmed lineup!

Keylor Navas ; Haxzel Quiros, Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, Alvaro Zamora; Aaron Murillo, Orlando Galo; Warren Madrigal, Manfred Ugalde, Josimar Alcocer.

Tweet placeholder

Group C standings

Group C is currently led by Honduras (8 points), followed by Haiti (8 points), Costa Rica (6 points), and Nicaragua sit in last place (4 points).

The first-place teams in each group (A, B, and C) will secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup, while the two best second-place teams across the three groups will advance to the play-offs for a chance to enter the world’s most prestigious tournament.

Today’s referee

Canadian referee Drew Fischer has been appointed to officiate the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers between Costa Rica and Honduras.

The full officiating team for today's game:

  • Referee: Drew Fischer (CAN)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Micheal Barwegen (CAN)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Lyes Arfa (CAN)
  • Fourth Official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere (CAN)
  • VAR: Armando Villarreal (USA)
  • VAR Assistant: Víctor Rivas (USA)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Costa Rica and Honduras will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the option to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras in the USA.

Costa Rica and Honduras clash in Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live coverage of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, where Costa Rica face Honduras!

The match is set to take place at Estadio Nacional in Costa Rica in a crucial match for both teams.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

