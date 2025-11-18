Costa Rica vs Honduras LIVE: Lineups, kick off time and where to watch the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale

Costa Rica host Honduras at the Estadio Nacional tonight in a crucial final matchday showdown for the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. This is an immensely important contest for both sides, as both have pathways to qualification, but also the potential to be eliminated.

Costa Rica enter this matchup sitting third in their group with six points. They know a victory gives them a chance at securing a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. However, they are not masters of their own destiny; in addition to winning, they need Haiti to fail to win their match against Nicaragua to achieve classification.

On the side of Honduras, they currently lead the group with eight points. While they have strong chances to qualify, they can still be eliminated. A victory or a draw against Costa Rica will hand Reinaldo Rueda’s teams the direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup, while a loss could potentially relegate them to the playoffs or even knock them out of the qualification race entirely.

Haiti could also spoil the celebration for Honduras. If Honduras draw with Costa Rica, a win for Haiti against Nicaragua would snatch the direct ticket for the 2026 World Cup away from the Honduran team. Should both Honduras and Haiti win, then everything will be decided by goal differential.