Nicaragua vs Honduras LIVE: Hernandez breaks the deadlock at the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers! (1-0)

Nicaragua are playing against Honduras at the Estadio Nacional tonight for Group C action in the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. This is a critical duel that finds two teams with dramatically different realities battling for a spot in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

Nicaragua enter this matchup on the verge of elimination from the 2026 World Cup race. After securing one draw and suffering three defeats, the squad managed by Marco Antonio Figueroa sits at the bottom of the table. They can only afford to win their remaining matches to keep their faint qualification hopes alive.

Conversely, Honduras, managed by Reinaldo Rueda, arrive at this contest undefeated and currently lead the standings with two wins and two draws. A victory tonight would put them one step closer to achieving the long-sought classification, aiming to return to the World Cup for the first time since South Africa 2010.