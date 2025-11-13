Trending topics:
world cup qualifiers

Nicaragua vs Honduras LIVE: Hernandez breaks the deadlock at the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers! (1-0)

Nicaragua are playing Honduras in a crucial duel for the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Stay with us in this live blog for minute-by-minute updates on this major match!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Junior Arteaga of Nicaragua and Anthony Lozano of Honduras.
© Getty ImagesJunior Arteaga of Nicaragua and Anthony Lozano of Honduras.

Nicaragua are playing against Honduras at the Estadio Nacional tonight for Group C action in the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. This is a critical duel that finds two teams with dramatically different realities battling for a spot in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

Nicaragua enter this matchup on the verge of elimination from the 2026 World Cup race. After securing one draw and suffering three defeats, the squad managed by Marco Antonio Figueroa sits at the bottom of the table. They can only afford to win their remaining matches to keep their faint qualification hopes alive.

Conversely, Honduras, managed by Reinaldo Rueda, arrive at this contest undefeated and currently lead the standings with two wins and two draws. A victory tonight would put them one step closer to achieving the long-sought classification, aiming to return to the World Cup for the first time since South Africa 2010.

Advertisement

11'- GOAAAAAAL FOR NICARAGUA! (1-0)

Bancy Hernandez scores the first goal of the game!!!

8'- A quiet start (0-0)

So far, nothing significant has occurred in the match apart from a long-range shot from Juan Barrera that sailed over the goal.

GAME ON!

Nicaragua and Guatemala have kicked off the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifier game!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both countries are on the pitch for the national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match.

Confirmed lineup for Nicaragua!

This is Nicaragua's starting team for tonight:

Alyer Lopez; Justing Cano, Henry Niño, Anyelo Velasquez; Josue Quijano, Ariel Arauz, Jason Coronel, Junior Arteaga; Jaime Moreno; Juan Barrera, Bancy Hernandez.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Confirmed lineup for Honduras!

This will be Honduras' starting XI for tonight: Edrick Menjivar; Andy Najar, Luis Vega, Getsel Montes, Joseph Rosales; Deiby Flores, Kervin Arriaga, Luis Palma, Romell Quioto; Alexy Vega, Jorge Benguche.

Tweet placeholder

Group C standings

Group C is currently led by Honduras (8 points), followed by Costa Rica (6 points), Haiti (5 points), and Nicaragua sit in last place (1 point).

The first-place teams in each group (A, B, and C) will secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup, while the two best second-place teams across the three groups will advance to the play-offs for a chance to enter the world’s most prestigious tournament.

Track record between Nicaragua and Honduras

Nicaragua and Honduras have faced each other 21 times in their history, with Honduras holding a commanding historical dominance. Honduras have secured 18 victories, while Nicaragua have only managed one historical triumph, along with two draws.

Today’s referee

American referee Ismail Elfath has been appointed to officiate the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers between Nicaragua and Honduras.

The full officiating team for today's game:

  • Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Corey Parker (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Kyle Atkins (USA)
  • Fourth Official: Adonai Escobedo (MEX)
  • VAR: Chris Penso (USA)
  • VAR Assistant: Tristley Jansen Bassue (CAN)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Nicaragua and Honduras will kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the option to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras in the USA. Other options are: Paramount+, Universo and Telemundo.

Advertisement

Nicaragua and Honduras clash in Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live coverage of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, where Nicaragua face Honduras!

The match is set to take place at Estadio Nacional in Nicaragua in a crucial match for both teams.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Where to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Nicaragua live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 13
Soccer

Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 13

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge make MLB history with unprecedented record
MLB

Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge make MLB history with unprecedented record

Better Collective Logo