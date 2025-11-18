Are Honduras, Costa Rica, and Jamaica out from 2026 World Cup after the Concacaf Qualifiers?

The Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have come to an end. After a thrilling Matchday 6, everyone is wondering whether Honduras, Costa Rica, and Jamaica have qualified for the tournament.

There are already 42 teams directly qualified for the upcoming World Cup. On Tuesday morning, UEFA determined its first 12 qualified teams, while later that night it was Concacaf’s turn to wrap up its qualifiers.

With a new format due to the World Cup’s expansion to 48 teams, Concacaf had three direct tickets to the tournament (plus the host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States) and two additional spots for the inter-confederation playoff.

Will Honduras, Costa Rica, and Jamaica play the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The Concacaf Qualifiers for the next World Cup surprised everyone. Panama, Curacao, and Haiti have advanced directly to the international competition, with Curacao making their debut in the tournament and Haiti qualifying for the second time.

The biggest surprises were related to Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica. Costa Rica and Honduras have been completely eliminated from contention, while Jamaica still has a small chance of making it.

Costa Rica finished third in Group C behind Haiti and Honduras. La Sele was unable to dominate as expected, with Mexican coach Miguel Herrera facing heavy criticism over the team’s poor performance.

Honduras held their fate in their own hands but were unable to defeat Costa Rica. Even though they finished with the same points and goal difference as Suriname, the latter scored more goals—this became the decisive factor for Suriname to claim the better second-place spot.

As for Jamaica, there is still light at the end of the tunnel. While they were unable to secure direct qualification, they finished as one of the two best second-place teams across the three groups, earning a place in the inter-confederation playoff with Suriname.